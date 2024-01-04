Two charged in deaths of Texas pregnant woman, boyfriend
A father and son in Texas have been charged in the killings of an 18-year-old pregnant woman who disappeared before Christmas and her boyfriend. (The Associated Press)
Ford's F-150 Lightning electric pickup was one of the few models to retain the full $7,500 US tax credit, but a lot of that advantage is about to be negated.
The biggest news stories this morning: The best fitness trackers for 2024, Microsoft Copilot keyboard keys are coming, LG’s 2024 OLED TVs can hit 144Hz refresh rates.
The first signs of 2024 are far from auspicious, with the bullish momentum of 2023 feeling like nothing but a memory.
Dell is bringing the bold design of last year's XPS 13 Plus to the rest of the XPS lineup, and now that includes new 14-inch and 16-inch models.
Microsoft is adding a dedicated Copilot button to Windows keyboards for laptops and desktops.
A heated MVP race has settled late in the season, but it's not such a straightforward answer for the top offensive and defensive awards, nor Coach of the Year.
Court documents related to the late convicted sex felon Jeffrey Epstein and unsealed Wednesday include the names of numerous prominent figures. The two former presidents were among them.
These buttery soft beauties are the most comfortable and flattering leggings I’ve ever worn.
Jaire Alexander was back at Packers practice for the first time since his suspension
The alleged victim of the Chiefs quarterback's brother is reportedly refusing to cooperate.
The Niners led all teams with nine players selected, followed by the Cowboys and Ravens with seven each.
The 2024 awards season kicks off this weekend with the 81st Golden Globe Awards.
JLab's JBuds Lux ANC headphones have a spec sheet that rivals some of its more premium competition for just $80.
Apple, Acer, Dell, Lenovo, HP and more: Toss out everything you thought you knew about choosing a laptop. Here's the straight skinny.
Who let down your team? Kate Magdziuk constructed a roster of players whose production fell below expectations.
Want to drink more smoothies in 2024? You don't need to splurge on a Vitamix.
2025 Ram 1500 pricing starts at only $855 more than a 2024 Ram, but one trim costs $14,255 more. And the new Tungsten trim starts at $89,150.
CES 2024 is just around the corner, and that means you can expect a slew of announcements for everything from new TVs to flying cars.
Within the first three days of the new year, several big YouTube accounts announced various forms of retirement from the platform.
Caitlin Clark is on pace to break the NCAA Division I women’s scoring record in February with a career-high scoring clip. Yahoo Sports is tracking Clark’s quest for the all-time scoring mark after every Iowa game.