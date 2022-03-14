Two charged in double homicide at Genesee County dairy farm

Two people were charged in connection with the double homicide at a dairy farm in Genesee County over the weekend, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the Blumer dairy farm at 10216 Alexander Road in Alexander just before 10 p.m. Friday to investigate some sort of disturbance. Two deceased men were discovered inside a dwelling on the farm and smoke was coming from the building, according to police.

Emergency responders extinguished the fire and determined that the two men, whose names were not released, had been killed.

Deputies did not reveal the manner of death.

Two men — Raul Cruz, 18, of Warsaw, Wyoming County, and Prince "N.K." Wilson, 23, of Albion, Orleans County — were apprehended Saturday in connection with the double homicide, deputies said.

Both men were charged with second-degree murder and were arraigned in Batavia Town Court.

They were each remanded to the Genesee County Jail without bail.

Deputies said the slaying appeared to be an isolated incident, which they continue to investigate.

Contact Victoria Freile at vfreile@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @vfreile and Instagram @vfreile. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Raul Cruz, Prince N.K. Wilson charged in double homicide at farm