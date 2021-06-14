Two charged in downtown assault and robbery

Jun. 14—MANKATO — Two Florida men are accused of beating and robbing a man in downtown Mankato.

The assault was caught on camera and the victim was taken to the hospital, charges say.

Christian Juan Arocho, 26, and Nicholas Ryan Norton, 25, both from Bradenton, Florida, were charged with felony counts of assault and robbery Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

According to a court complaint and the Mankato Department of Public Safety:

The victim did not know the suspects but had interacted with them at a bar. Video shows them walking outside the Civic Center Plaza after bars closed around 2:10 a.m. Saturday.

Video shows Arocho grab something out of the victim's hand and push him into a tree. They argue and Arocho pulls off the victim's gold chain.

Norton then punched the victim in the head and the victim falls. Both Arocho and Norton can then be seen kicking the victim multiple times.

The victim got up, was punched in the face by Arocho and fell back to the ground. Arocho then punched him in the head five more times.

Both men then picked the victim up and slammed him against the sidewalk.

The suspects left when other people walked into the area. Police used surveillance camera footage to track the suspects back to a hotel.

A third man who was with the suspects also was detained but was released.

The victim was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato with a concussion, facial swelling and bruising and scratches on an elbow.