Two charged in drive-by shooting that wounded woman at Pete's Place

Oct. 4—Two men have been accused of firing multiple rounds from a car at several locations along Cerrillos Road on Tuesday, wounding a woman who was in an office at the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete's Place.

Fabian Estrella, 23, and Jordan Martinez, 28, both of Santa Fe, were each charged with shooting at an occupied building and causing personal injury, shooting from a motor vehicle and negligent use of a deadly weapon, according to charging documents filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court on Wednesday.

A little before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, police said, surveillance video from the shelter shows several people ducking to the ground and taking cover while a driver in a black Nissan sedan drives by and a passenger in the back seat appears to hold something out the window.

A woman in an office at the shelter was struck in the arm by a bullet that entered the building from a window facing Cerrillos Road, according to a criminal complaint. She was evaluated by paramedics on scene and was not taken to the hospital, the complaint states.

Police said they heard more gunshots nearby after they arrived at the shelter.

One 911 caller described three young people in a black Nissan drinking and driving recklessly near Big 5 Sporting Goods.

Police stopped the car on Siler Road and arrested Estrella and Martinez.

This is a developing story and will be updated.