Two charged in drug-related slaying in SF County

Aug. 12—Two men have been charged in the death of a young man who was found stabbed and castrated in Santa Fe County following the alleged fentanyl robbery in early March.

Two men have been charged in the death of a young man who was found stabbed and castrated in Santa Fe County after an alleged fentanyl robbery in early March.

Ronnie Trujillo, 34, and Marlio Araica, 28, are each charged with an open count of murder, armed robbery, tampering with evidence and arson in the March 3 killing of 19-year-old Ruben Mendez.

Araica was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Wednesday, and Trujillo was booked into the Santa Fe County Detention Center on Aug. 2.

The case also led federal authorities to arrest 29-year-old Marisa Bowers, an alleged drug trafficker.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Magistrate Court:

On March 8, Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office deputies responded around 11:30 a.m. to reports of a body in the expansive mesas west of La Cieneguilla Petroglyphs outside Santa Fe. Deputies found Mendez's naked body beside a juniper tree; he had been stabbed in the chest, partly disembowled and castrated.

Days earlier, relatives reported Mendez missing after his car was found engulfed in flames near a fire station in Santa Fe. Multiple people told deputies Araica, known as Rush, killed Mendez in retaliation for stealing fentanyl that was "on loan" from a drug cartel.

Deputies met with Bowers at a hotel, and she told them Mendez had stolen a bag full of fentanyl, worth $1,000, from her in the days before he disappeared. Deputies found messages on Bowers' phone of Araica telling her "I found (Mendez)" and Bowers replying "whoop his (expletive)."

Bowers told deputies she asked Araica to beat up Mendez but not to kill him. When deputies met with Bowers, she was found with nearly 600 fentanyl pills, more than 20 grams of methamphetamine, a 9mm pistol, digital scales and an electric money counter.

Story continues

A friend told deputies that Trujillo said he, Araica and a woman picked up Mendez at an Allsups in Santa Fe on March 3 before they confronted him about robbing Bowers. Trujillo told the friend a fight broke out during the drive and he meant to punch Mendez but ended up stabbing him.

Deputies learned Trujillo sold the SUV, but they were able to track it down and found bloodstains in the carpeting.

Trujillo told deputies they were supposed to beat up Mendez for Bowers, who paid him with five fentanyl pills.

He said he was driving and Araica was fighting with Mendez in the back seat when Mendez was stabbed.

Trujillo told deputies they dumped the body and Araica burned Mendez's clothes and car.