Two charged with drug sales, forgery after search yields over 160 grams of fentanyl in Norwalk

Two adults were arrested after police allegedly found the pair in possession of over 160 grams of pure fentanyl and other drugs in Norwalk, according to police.

The Norwalk Police Department executed multiple search and seizure warrants on Wednesday, resulting in the arrest of Sylvester Edward, 34, and Hilary Guillen, 28, both of Norwalk. The search warrants came as the result of a four-month-long joint investigation in Norwalk and surrounding towns, police said.

During the search, police seized around 166 grams of pure fentanyl, 60 grams of crack cocaine, 39 grams of powder cocaine, two pounds of cannabis, drug packaging materials, drug paraphernalia, scales and blenders. Police also seized credit cards and other identification materials that used fake identities, 14 cell phones, multiple tablets, printers, laptops, over $3,500 in cash and a 2018 Jeep Cherokee.

Edward is charged with two counts of narcotics sales, possession of a controlled substance, first-degree forgery, risk of injury to a child, illegal selling or manufacturing of cannabis, conspiracy to commit illegal selling or manufacturing of cannabis, possession of more than five ounces of cannabis, conspiracy to possess more than five ounces of cannabis, interfering with a search, interfering or resisting arrest, simple trespassing and operating a motor vehicle under suspension.

He is being held on a $752,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 4, 2023.

Police said Edward has 11 other pending cases and was out on over $400,000 in bonds when he was arrested.

Guillen is charged with first-degree forgery, illegal selling or manufacturing of cannabis, conspiracy to commit illegal selling or manufacturing of cannabis, possession of more than five ounces of cannabis and risk of injury to a child.

She is being held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 4, 2023.

Further charges are expected in this investigation, police said.