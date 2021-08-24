Two charged in drug sting

Aug. 24—MANKATO — A stun gun was used on a suspected drug dealer who allegedly fought with law enforcement officers in a Mankato hotel room.

Members of the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force received a tip that Brandon Michael Hall, 38, of Nicollet, was dealing drugs at a Mankato hotel, according to a court complaint.

On Thursday agents searched a room in which Hall and Sheila Annette Johnson, 37, of Madelia, were staying.

Agents allegedly found methamphetamine, baggies and scales. Hall allegedly tried to hit an officer, then resisted arrest. A stun gun was used during the confrontation.

Hall was charged Monday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony drug crimes and gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process. Johnson also was charged with felony drug crimes Tuesday.