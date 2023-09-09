Two charged with drugs and breaking and entering of mine site

Sep. 9—BRADSHAW — Two men were arrested in McDowell County for theft at a mine site as well as various drug charges.

Jonathan Phipps, 39, and William Stacy, 29, are charged with grand larceny, felony conspiracy, breaking and entering, attempt to commit a felony and destruction of property, McDowell County Sheriff James Muncy said.

The men were arrested Tuesday, Sept. 5, Muncy said.

The incident occurred at Oozley, a community near Bradshaw that is close to RiverView High School, Muncy said.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene when they received a dispatch from 911 alerting them to trespassers at the mine engaged in a breaking and entering.

Upon arriving on scene, a deputy was able to detain Phipps as he exited the mine.

According to the criminal complaint, when asked if a second person with him in the mine, Phipps responded, "No, the guy who was with me should be at the bottom of the hill near the gate in an older, white pickup, and his name is Anthony Stacy."

Deputies found an all-terrain vehicle used by Phipps was still within the mine.

"They were there, in my opinion, to steal copper at the mine," Muncy said. "That's what 90 percent of them do. Mine personnel caught them and called 911."

During the investigation, the second suspect, Stacy, came back to the mine site where he was ordered to shut off his vehicle and exit it.

After being placed under arrest by the deputy and West Virginia State Police trooper E.S. Jones, the suspect was searched, according to the criminal complaint. No drugs were found.

Trooper Jones then found a black, zip-up pouch in the door panel of the driver-side door that contained drugs.

The pouch contained "a plastic bag with a crystal rock-like substance believed to be meth, a schedule II controlled substance, and also two folded pieces of what appears to be tampon wrappers that contained a white powder substance believed to be heroin, a schedule I controlled substance," the criminal complaint states.

During an interview following the arrests, the criminal complaint states that the deputy learned that the men had previously committed a breaking and entering at the same mine.

