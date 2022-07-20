Two charged after elderly man struck, killed by a car

Carroll Strange

Two people are accused of failing to provide proper care to a man who wandered away from home and later got struck and killed by a car.

According to investigators, Carroll Lawrence Strange, 84, was walking in the road on N.C. 198 near Recycling Drive, between Earl and Patterson Springs, on July 6 when he was hit by a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Strange had Alzheimer's Disease and was living at home where he was receiving care from family members when he is believed to have left home and began walking. He was roughly a mile and a half away from home when he was hit.

The driver was not charged.

Following the accident, state troopers and deputies with the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office searched the surrounding area trying to identify the man but initially were unable to do so.

He was reported missing later that week, leading investigators to identify him.

On July 14, warrants were issued for Roger Dale Pearson, 38, of Shelby, and Tina Strange Brown, 58, of Grover, for felony neglect of a disabled/elderly person resulting in serious injury.

Brown was also charged with obstructing justice for allegedly providing false information to detectives during a missing person's investigation. Each has since posted bond.

