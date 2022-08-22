Two charged after Falls teen fatally shot in Buffalo

Aug. 22—Buffalo police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl from Niagara Falls.

The incident occurred just after midnight Friday on Elmer Avenue in Buffalo, according to police, and a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy have been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

The victim, identified as Emily Keiper, according to Channel 2 News, died from her injuries after being taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

A Go Fund Me page had raised nearly $8,000 for the family late Sunday night.