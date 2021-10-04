Two charged in fatal Oxford shooting

Oct. 4—OXFORD — Two Oxford men have been charged in connection with the Thursday evening fatal shooting of a Panola County man.

Oxford police were called to the 400 block of Saddle Creek Drive around 5:20 p.m. on Sept. 30 for a reported disturbance that escalated into a shooting.

Officers determined that the victim, later identified as Quintin McDonald, 29, of Como, was struck one time and later died from injuries related to the gunshot wound. Police located the suspect and took him into custody without incident.

Paul Rice, 26, of Oxford, was later charged with first degree murder. During his initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, his bond was set at $1 million.

Jermaine Cox, 40, of Oxford was charged with tampering with evidence and possession of weapon by a felon. His bond was set at $100,000.

Both men remained in the Lafayette County Jail, Monday.

