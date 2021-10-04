Two charged in fatal Oxford shooting

William Moore, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo
·1 min read

Oct. 4—OXFORD — Two Oxford men have been charged in connection with the Thursday evening fatal shooting of a Panola County man.

Oxford police were called to the 400 block of Saddle Creek Drive around 5:20 p.m. on Sept. 30 for a reported disturbance that escalated into a shooting.

Officers determined that the victim, later identified as Quintin McDonald, 29, of Como, was struck one time and later died from injuries related to the gunshot wound. Police located the suspect and took him into custody without incident.

Paul Rice, 26, of Oxford, was later charged with first degree murder. During his initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, his bond was set at $1 million.

Jermaine Cox, 40, of Oxford was charged with tampering with evidence and possession of weapon by a felon. His bond was set at $100,000.

Both men remained in the Lafayette County Jail, Monday.

william.moore@djournal.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited from stolen cells

    The estate of a Black woman whose cervical cells were taken from her decades ago without her permission sued a pharmaceutical company on Monday, saying it made a "conscious choice" to mass produce the cells and profit from a "racially unjust medical system." Henrietta Lacks' estate hasn't "seen a dime" of the revenue Thermo Fisher Scientific made from cultivating the HeLa cell line that was taken from Lacks at Johns Hopkins Hospital in 1951, according to the lawsuit filed in Maryland federal court.

  • A look at world leaders named in the Pandora Papers

    A global investigation has revealed how the rich and powerful have being hiding their investments in mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century. Collectively these assets are worth trillions of dollars. The investigation, dubbed the Pandora Papers, was published late Sunday and involved 600 journalists from 150 media outlets in 117 countries.

  • Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley 'attacked' ex-wife, man with a hatchet before he was shot, police say

    Athens-Clarke County police release details about John Wes Townley's shooting death, saying the former NASCAR driver attacked his ex-wife and a man.

  • Catalytic converter theft surged nationwide. LA's top prosecutor is threatening a fight with auto companies to force change.

    Vehicle catalytic converter theft has surged nationwide. Los Angeles County's District Attorney George Gascón is threatening a fight to force changes.

  • Missouri Highway Patrol investigating former Agape student’s gang rape claim, mom says

    ”There have been ongoing and past sexual assaults at this place,” the mother of a former student said. “… I want as many eyes on this investigation as I can have.”

  • A hiker says he's confident he saw Brian Laundrie near the Appalachian Trail, NY Post reports

    Police have received tips that Laundrie, a person of interest in the Gabby Petito case, could be near the trail, but none have been publicly verified.

  • Bollywood superstar’s son denied bail in drugs case

    An Indian court on Monday denied bail to Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, ordering him to remain in the custody of the narcotics agency, a day after officials arrested him in connection with a drug raid. The Bombay High Court said Aryan Khan must remain in the Narcotics Control Bureau's custody until Thursday. Khan and seven others were detained when agents on Saturday raided a rave party and seized drugs from a luxury cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

  • ‘Didn’t Do His Job’: School Cop Who Shot Teen Was Only Hired Months Ago

    GoFundMeThe school safety officer who shot 18-year-old Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez while she was pulling away in a car had only been on the job for months.Eddie F. Gonzalez, who shot Rodriguez after she’d been involved in a fight and was attempting to leave, was hired as a school safety officer for the Long Beach Unified School District in California on Jan. 10, Chris Eftychiou, a spokesman for the school district, told The Daily Beast.Eftychiou said the officer had no disciplinary issues or compla

  • 3rd victim dies after angry co-worker's rampage

    Authorities said Sunday a third victim has died following a violent attack where an angry electrician wielding a knife and baseball bat killed three co-workers and injured another at the Florida home they shared. Polk County Sheriff's officials said electrician Shaun Runyon got into the argument with his supervisor Friday, punching the man and fleeing the job site. A fourth victim suffered critical injuries and later died at the hospital.

  • Georgia police said a Black woman posed as KKK and sent her neighbors threats to burn down their homes and kill them

    Terresha Lucas, 30, described herself as a 6-foot white man and sent notes to Black families discussing killing children and hanging people, according to local police.

  • Four Dead on Family Vineyard in Freak Wine-Making Accident

    GEORGES GOBETFour Italian men between the ages of 40 and 70 perished while producing wine from their family vineyard over the weekend, according to Italy’s fire brigade.The men—Santino and Massimo Carnevale, aged 70 and 45, and brothers Giacomo and Valerio Scofano, aged 70 and 50— were all related and taking part in an annual winemaking tradition near the city of Paola in the southern region of Calabria. One of the victims, Valerio Scofano, was not supposed to be in the shed, having been condemn

  • A Judge Sent A Capitol Rioter To Prison, Rejecting The Government’s Lighter Recommendation

    “There have to be consequences for participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government, beyond sitting at home,” Judge Tanya Chutkan said.View Entire Post ›

  • Police: Ex-driver killed in dispute involving estranged wife

    Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley was shot to death over the weekend during a dispute that involved a hatchet after showing up at a house occupied by his estranged wife and another man, police said Monday. The 31-year-old Townley, who raced eight seasons, had the weapon at some point before he was fatally wounded by Zachary Anderson, 32, of Dunwoody, Georgia, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said in a statement. Laura Townley, 30, was shot and wounded, it said.

  • Parkland school shooter faces trial for jail brawl

    The suspect in the 2018 mass shooting of 17 people at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, is going on trial for a separate jail brawl incident before his trial for the mass shooting three years ago.

  • Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley killed in Athens, Georgia double shooting

    Townley, who spent nearly a decade competing in multiple NASCAR national touring series, was killed Saturday in a double shooting in Athens, Georgia.

  • Teen mother shot by school officer to be taken off life support

    Manuela Rodriguez, 18, was a passenger in a car the officer fired at, Long Beach police said.

  • Dylann Roof asks judges to reconsider recusal from his case

    Dylann Roof wants an entire appellate court to reconsider a decision to recuse itself from hearing his case, as the appeal of his death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation winds its way through the judicial system. Last week, Roof's attorneys made that request of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, writing that the judges who opted to sit out his case should reinstate themselves to consider his petition for a new hearing before the court. Without that move, or changing a court rule prohibiting judges visiting from other circuits from considering such requests, Roof's lawyers wrote, "no judges exist to consider" his rehearing petition, depriving him of “a critical level of appellate review.”

  • Missing couple found shot to death inside newspaper office, North Carolina cops say

    Police said it “appears to be an isolated incident.”

  • Death Of Illinois State Trooper Ruled A Suicide

    The death of an Illinois State Police trooper who was found in his cruiser with a gunshot wound on the Dan Ryan Expressway has been ruled a suicide.

  • Cuyahoga County Judge Joseph Russo dies unexpectedly at age of 59

    Judge Joseph D. Russo died unexpectedly Saturday night, according to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. He was 59 years old.