Two charged after firing multiple rounds at police

Two 18-year-olds face aggravated assault on officer charges after police say they fired multiple rounds at patrol officers from the North precinct.

Police responded to a call of shots fired shortly after 12 a.m. Thursday.

Daniel Prisco and Jason Valentine were arrested shortly after fleeing Buchanan Street, according to an MNPD release.

Two officers who received gunfire at the scene were not injured.

The two teens also face evading arrest charges.

