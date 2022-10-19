Two charged following Dartford bridge protests

Essex police said the two men removed from Queen Elizabeth II bridge would appear in magistates' court on Thursday

Two people have been charged in connection with protests on the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge.

Traffic was disrupted on the the M25 during the two-day protest which started on Monday.

Morgan Trowland, 39, of Drummond Way, Islington and Marcus Decker, 33, of no fixed address, were charged with conspiracy to commit a public nuisance.

Essex Police said the pair would appear at Southend Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

