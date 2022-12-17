Two charged following Friday morning shooting of Kansas City airport police officer

A Warrensburg man and Independence woman are facing several felony charges after a Kansas City International Airport police officer was shot in the leg early Friday morning.

Lacy Perry, 39, and Kevin Bloom, 40, were arrested and booked in the Platte County Jail after a female airport officer was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesperson with the Kansas City Police Department, said KCPD is investigating whether the officer was shot by her own weapon.

Perry is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and disarming an officer.

Bloom is facing third-degree assault and resisting arrest charges.

The officer was shot at 5 a.m. Friday while attempting to take the suspects into custody, according to Becchina.

Airport police received a call about 4:45 a.m. concerning a suspicious vehicle in one of the economy parking lots.

An officer responded and found a vehicle matching the description with two people inside. When the officer tried to pull over the vehicle, it sped away, Becchina said. A short pursuit ensued that ended when the suspect and officer’s vehicles crashed at Bern Street and Cookingham Drive.

One officer was injured in the crash, Becchina said. Additional officers responded to the scene and took a man and woman into custody.

While one of the suspects was being placed inside a police vehicle, a struggle ensued, and the female officer was struck by gunfire once in the leg inside the car, Becchina said. The suspect was not injured.

KCPD was brought in to investigate the shooting.

The Star’s Robert Cronkleton contributed to this report.