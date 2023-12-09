Two charged following South End traffic stop

Dec. 9—CUMBERLAND — A traffic stop on South Street Friday led to the arrest of two people on drug charges, Cumberland Police said.

Kevin Shipe, 37, of Frostburg, a passenger in a vehicle driven by Chelsea Erin Thomas, 38, of Ridgeley, West Virginia, was charged with possession with intent to distribute (crack cocaine), possession of crack cocaine and possession of paraphernalia, police said. Shipe posted $15,000 bond and was released pending trial in district court.

Thomas was charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance. She was released pending further court action.

The traffic stop was made after officers observed Thomas driving a vehicle with expired registration. A police K-9 dog detected the suspected drugs.