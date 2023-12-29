Two charged following Wednesday drug and firearm warrant

Dec. 28—A man and woman have been charged after the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force served a search warrant for drugs and firearms on Wednesday.

Russell Forrest Donelson Jr., 47, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Brittany Jean Vest, 31, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance. Another man arrested at the scene has not been charged yet.

The St. Joseph and Buchanan County Special Response Team executed the warrant at 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday at 505 Alabama St.

"Meth, fentanyl and possibly mushrooms were located inside the residence along with one handgun," said Capt. Shawn Collie of the Buchanan County Strike Force.

A total of nine people were in the home, including two juveniles.