Two charged after gunshots fired on Glencroft Avenue

CHILLICOTHE — Two people have been arrested after Chillicothe Police responded to the area of 626 Glencroft Ave., at 11:04 p.m. Thursday in reference to the sounds of gunshots.

According to a news release, officers found the residence had damage from a shooting and while investigating located Joshua Thomas, 38, and Autalee Corcoran, 25, in the area. The two matched descriptions given by witnesses.

Chillicothe Police K9 Rin located a Jimenez Arms Inc. 9mm semi-automatic handgun that had fresh blood in it under a couch cushion in an alley.

Officers noted Thomas had an injury to his hand that was bleeding. No weapon was located on their persons. Chillicothe Police K9 Rin was deployed to do an evidence search of the area. During that search, K9 Rin located a Jimenez Arms Inc. 9mm semi-automatic handgun that had fresh blood in it under a couch cushion in an alley.

Both were arrested and both voluntarily agreed to a gunshot residue test on their hands while being held in the Ross County Jail, according to the police report. The GSR kits will be sent to BCI for testing.

Thomas was charged with discharging a firearm into a habitation and having weapons

while under disability. Corcoran was charged with complicity to discharging a firearm into a habitation.

According to the police report, an officer noted at the residence he observed a bullet hole in the window frame of the outside window as well as two more holes

in a table that was leaned on the porch railing.

