Two people are in jail under high bond, accused of possessing a large amount of fentanyl.

On Thursday, Wichita Falls Police and investigators with the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office conducted a raid at a home in the 3600 block of York Street.

In an affidavit, they claimed they found 564 grams of suspected fentanyl, a drug so powerful it can kill with just one dose. The drug was in the form of blue pills, each stamped with the letter “M” pill.

This is often mislabled labeled as Percocet, a legal prescription.

The officers arrested Jillian Dunahoo and Cameron Schlegel and charged them with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

Bond was set at $250,000 each and both were in the Wichita County Jail Friday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Two charged with having large quantity of deadly fentanyl pills