Two people were arrested Thursday in connection with a drive-by shooting in the Ashland North subdivision, authorities said.

Treveoate Mosely, 20, and Arshanti Moultrie, 18, both of Houma, are charged with assault by drive-by shooting and aggravated criminal damage to property, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Mosely was additionally charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

The shots rang out around 9:35 a.m. after someone in a silver four-door sedan opened fire on several residents, authorities said. Though no one was stuck by gunfire, one woman was injured by shattered glass from a vehicle.

With help from the Houma Police Department, detectives found the two suspects at a local hotel on the east side of Houma and took them into custody, the Sheriff’s Office said. Both are being held in the Terrebonne Parish jail without bail.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Two charged in Houma drive-by shooting