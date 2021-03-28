Two charged in Hunt County for armed robbery and armed kidnapping

Mar. 27—Two Hunt County residents have been taken into custody overnight and charged with armed robbery and armed kidnapping, but it was not immediately known if the arrests were in relation to two other people who said they were help captive Thursday.

Justin Ray Bishop, 36, of Quinlan and Connie Scherie Dodd, 36, of Celeste, were taken into custody late Friday night by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office. Each were being heldin the Hunt County Detention Center this morning in lieu of a total of $900,000 on two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon.

No details were immediately available concerning the arrests and it was unknown if either of the individuals had an attorney, or will be seeking the appointment of defense counsels.

Aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping are both first degree felonies, with each count punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of up to life in prison.

Dodd was previously indicted on a charge of criminally negligent homicide.

Dodd was alleged in the indictment to have failed to properly restrain a child in a passenger safety seat, which resulted in the death of the child when the vehicle Dodd was driving collided with a horse in the middle of the roadway.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that Destiny Scherie Dodd, 4, of Wolfe City was a passenger in a 2001 Mitsubishi Montero which was westbound on Farm Road 816 when it struck a horse shortly after 7 a.m. on the morning of Oct. 1, 2010.

The indictment was later dismissed.