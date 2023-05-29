Two charged in killing of clerk during robbery at Family Dollar, police say

Two men are facing charges after a Family Dollar employee was fatally shot during a robbery, according to WTVD.

Goldsboro Police Department said they responded to calls about an armed robbery and a person being shot around 3 p.m. on Wayne Memorial Drive.

At the scene, police found 46-year-old Alexander Thomas behind a register with a gunshot wound to his chest. Thomas was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to WTVD.

Police said two men, 24-year-old Aaron Coppedge and 20-year-old Yiheim Quishown Fryar, were taken into custody not too far from the scene.

Each man has been charged with one count of armed robbery and an open count of murder. They are being held at the Wayne County Detention Center without a bond, according to WTVD.

Police said the case is still under investigation.

