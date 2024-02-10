Two charged with killing Somerset County man, taking body to Brooklyn

Two men have been charged with murdering a Franklin man and then taking the body to Brooklyn.

Andrew Mumby, 47, of New Brunswick, and Daniel Matthews, 44, of Brooklyn, were charged with murdering Artis Young, 46, on Dec. 29, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said.

Though Mumby has been taken into custody, Matthews remains at large, McDonald said.

The case began in the late afternoon of Dec. 30 when township police received a missing persons report from a family member about Young.

The family told police Young was last seen the previous day. Franklin detectives then discovered that Young was planning to meet Matthews in the township.

The case took a twist when an unidentified man was found dead in Brooklyn in the early morning hours of Dec. 30. New York authorities identified the man as Young.

Franklin police were notified of the identification on Jan. 3 and the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that the death was a homicide.

Franklin detectives and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes and Crime Scene Investigation units then began the homicide investigation and identified Mumby and Mathews as the suspects. Detectives also determined that after the killing, the two took the body to Brooklyn, McDonald said.

Mumby was arrested Feb. 7 in New Brunswick without incident and charged with murder. disturbing or desecrating human remains, conspiracy to disturb or desecrate human remains, hindering prosecution and hindering the prosecution of another. He was placed in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Matthews has ties to Franklin as well as Brooklyn.

McDonald thanked detectives from the New York Police Department’s 75th Precinct and agents from the FBI Newark Field Office-Branchburg for their assistance with the investigation.

Authorities are asking for the public's help with any information about the whereabouts of Matthews.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at 732-873-5533 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

