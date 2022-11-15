Two men were charged with home invasion and other charges on Nov. 11 in connection with the latest in a what police said was a string of break-ins after house fires in Livingston County and southeast Michigan.

A home on Teahen Road near Cowell Road in Hamburg Township sustained heavy damage caused by a fire in the early morning hours of Nov. 9, and the home was unlivable after the blaze.The next evening Hamburg Township police officers were watching the home “due to there having been a series of break-ins at fire-damaged homes within Livingston County and surrounding counties over the past several months, including two break-ins after recent fires in Hamburg Township,” Hamburg Township Director of Public Safety Richard Duffany said in a statement.Undercover officer saw a black Ford Fiesta circling the area of the home on Teahen Road about 10:40 p.m., Duffany said. The Fiesta pulled into the driveway of the fire-damaged home and two men left the vehicle and broke into the boarded up home and then attempted to leave, Duffany said. Uniformed police stopped the men from leaving and found property from the home and other evidence in the car.The men, a 51-year old from Livonia and a 43-year old from Southfield, were arrested. Police have not identified the men.

Both have been charged with home invasion, receiving and concealing stolen property and possession of burglary tools, Duffany said.The investigation into the previous fire-related home invasions is ongoing, Duffany said.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Two charged after latest in series of Livingston County house fires