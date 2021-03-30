Two charged in Lee County drive-by shooting

Mar. 29—TUPELO — An Alcorn County couple has been charged in connection with a weekend shooting in Lee County.

Wesley Mills, 32, of Corinth, was charged with shooting into a motor vehicle, three counts of aggravated assault and five misdemeanor drug charges. Kelsey Tyra, 24, of Corinth, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, burglary of a dwelling, and three misdemeanor drug charges.

According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, the charges stem from a call made to the county's 911 service at approximately 9:40 p.m. Friday. The sheriff said a woman called to report someone had shot at the car she was inside and that one person had possibly been hit. The caller said they were following the suspect's vehicle.

The 911 dispatcher kept the caller on the line long enough to direct law enforcement to the area. Lee County deputy sheriffs and Tupelo police stopped the suspect vehicle. The victims then stopped, and law enforcement officials called an ambulance to the scene. One person was carried to the hospital for medical treatment.

The sheriff's office took an Alcorn County husband and wife into custody at the scene as persons of interest. Over the weekend, both were formally charged.

During their initial court appearances Sunday afternoon, Lee County Justice Court Judge Phyllis Dye set his bond at a total of $155,000. Her bond is a total of $103,000. Both remained in the Lee County Jail Monday afternoon.

Johnson has not released any information on the status of the shooting victim, where the shooting took place or the relationship (in any) between the suspects and the victims.

