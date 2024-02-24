Two charged after New London restaurant raid that netted drugs, gun

Feb. 23—NEW LONDON — Cocaine, cash and a stolen pistol were seized Thursday after police arrested two men during a raid of a Bank Street restaurant.

At approximately 5:25 p.m., a group of federal, state and local law enforcement officers served a search and seizure warrant at the Seafood Delights Restaurant at 194 Bank St.

At least 10 officers, several wearing bullet-proof vests, could be seen in one section of the business late Thursday afternoon opening packaging and containers, while others searched a bar area.

Police said 3.6 ounces of crack cocaine, a stolen 9-mm pistol and $3,016 in cash, along with packaging materials and scales, were seized.

Uncasville resident Tyrone Henry, 48, of 680 Raymond Hill Road, was charged with operating a drug factory, possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, criminal possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Henry posted a $75,000 cash/surety bond and is due in New London's G.A. 10 court on March 6.

Nicholas Fleetwood, 22, of 125 Connecticut Ave., New London, was charged with interfering with police. He posted a $2,500 bond and is also due in court on March 6.

Police did not say what, if any, connection Henry or Fleetwood have to the restaurant.

Members of the New London Police Department's vice and narcotic, emergency response and K-9 units, the state police violent crime task force as well as agents from the FBI and state Department of Revenue Services also took part in the operation.