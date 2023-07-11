Two charged in Madison County for poaching wild turkeys

Two men face multiple felony charges in Madison County for allegedly poaching wild turkeys.

Hunter D. Baxter, 28, of Lucedale, Mississippi, and Dustin D. Goldsmith, 38, of McCall Creek, Mississippi, illegally harvested “multiple turkeys” in the Cahokia Canal area on multiple occasions in 2022, according to Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine’s office.

Both are charged with unlawful possession of wild game for profit or commercial purposes. According to the charges, the turkeys had a combined value exceeding $3,000.

“When people violate game laws, it’s cheating. It’s unfair to all of the ethical hunters who practice good sportsmanship and are good stewards of our natural resources, and whose fees support conservation efforts,” Haine said. “The State’s Attorney’s Office will always strive not only to keep our neighborhoods safe, but also to safeguard the resources of our region and our state.”

A Class 4 felony is punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine up to $25,000.

Baxter faces a second felony count, unlawful use of weapons, alleging that he unlawfully possessed a suppressor for a firearm. Suppressors are an attachment that reduce the noise from a gun. That charge is punishable by up to five years in prison, according to Haine’s office.

Baxter also faces 16 additional conservation citations including eight counts each of unlawful taking of turkey and unlawful use of a rifle to take turkey.

Goldsmith faces 18 conservation citations including nine counts each of unlawful taking of turkey during closed hours and unlawful possession of turkey taken illegally.

Madison County Associate Judge Ronald Slemer set bail for Baxter at $50,000 and bail for Goldsmith at $40,000.

“There is no sportsmanship in the type of conduct that is alleged here,” Haine said. “We take it seriously when there are egregious violations of the Illinois Wildlife Code, and poachers should know that we are prepared to file felony charges when appropriate.”

The investigation began in March 2022 and was conducted by Conservation Police from Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The investigation involved the execution of search warrants prepared by the State’s Attorney’s Office, according to the Madison County state’s attorney office.