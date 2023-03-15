Two charged in major drug bust due back in Middletown court this month

Mar. 15—MIDDLETOWN — Weeks after being charged in a major drug bust, and following continuations in Middletown Municipal Court, two Middletown residents are expected back in court this month.

On Feb. 1, the Middletown Division of Police Special Operations Unit, with assistance of the SWAT team and support and cooperation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, executed search warrants at 511 15th Ave. and 717 10th Ave.

The result of the searches produced "a sizeable amount" of cocaine, approximately six pounds of marijuana, an AK-47 rifle, five handguns, two rifles, and $105,000 in cash, according to Middletown police officials.

Two vehicles were confiscated for later forfeiture. One of the handguns located was determined to stolen from the city of Trenton, police said.

Benjamin Davis, 43, was charged with aggravated drug trafficking in a school zone, having weapons under disability and drug abuse cocaine. During the arraignment for Davis, Judge James Sherron set bond at $100,000 or 10% rule.

Davis posted a cash bond, according to court records. His preliminary hearing has been continued until March 29 at the request of his attorney, Paris Ellis, according to court records.

In the same case, Jatae Tisdale, 37, was charged with receiving stolen property, drug abuse cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. Judge Sherron set her bond at $10,000 or 10%. She posted bond and her preliminary hearing, which has been continued twice, is set for March 27, according to court records.

Anyone wishing to provide information about drug trafficking is encouraged to call the drug hotline at 513-425-7749.