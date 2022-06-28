Two charged with manslaughter in death of infant

Jun. 28—Two people have been charged with manslaughter in the death of an infant.

According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff's Office, Lauren Peyton Whittle, 29, of Cullman and Vinton Eugene Rockwell, 34, of Vinemont are currently being held in the Cullman County Detention Center.

Their relationship to the 6-month-old girl was not confirmed at the time of this post.

Officials say that at approximately 8 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to the West Point area in reference to an "unresponsive juvenile" in a vehicle.

First responders were unable to unable to revive the child.

The statement said deputies and investigators "uncovered sufficient evidence of neglect." This investigation is ongoing.

"Anytime law enforcement and first responders work cases involving children, it very emotional for everyone involved. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and all those affected," said Sheriff Matt Gentry.