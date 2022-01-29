Two charged with manslaughter in Richmond after overdose death

Jan. 29—A man and woman from Richmond were both arrested following the investigation of an overdose death.

Eddie Harrison and Niki Lamb, Richmond, were arrested on Jan. 21, and charged with trafficking of a controlled substance (heroin) and second-degree manslaughter.

An officer with the Richmond Police Department was dispatched to a residence to investigate an overdose death. The officer found a deceased woman lying in the floor of her bedroom — text in an arrest citation states an extensive collection of drug paraphernalia was also in the room and around the victim.

After finding the victim's phone, the officer discovered the alleged final text messages sent from the phone were to Harrison and Lamb, respectively listed as "Eddie" and "Nicki." According to arrest citations, the officer spoke to a friend of the deceased victim — who confirmed she had purchased drugs off the pair before and she had asked to go and buy some off the two the night before as well.

The victim's friend did not give the last names of "Eddie" and "Nicki," but gave the officer the street address the pair lived on and described the former as an older man with gray hair. Following this, the officer spoke with RPD bike patrol, who identified Eddie Harrison as living at the address and having a history of trafficking narcotics.

Another officer saw Harrison's vehicle being operated by Lamb on Irvine Road, and conducted a traffic stop. Lamb consented to a search of the car, but no drugs were found.

The initial investigating officer called the phone numbers for "Eddie" and "Nicki" on the victim's cell phone, with Harrison and Lamb's phone's picking up for the respective numbers. Afterword, the pair were transported to the RPD. Both allowed for searches of their cell phones, which allegedly revealed multiple transactions about drug deals and corresponding messages from the victim.

While Harrison allegedly denied meeting the victim or the friend and drug trafficking, Lamb allegedly told a different story. Text in the citation stated while she was initially deceptive with officers, Lamb later admitted to driving Harrison to the victim's residence. Lamb claimed Harrison met the victim's friend — who purchased heroin on the victim's behalf from him for $40.

According to Lamb's testimony in the arrest citation, Harrison cut the heroin with melatonin (a sleep aid) and Tylenol. Lamb claimed she knew she was driving Harrison to perform the drug transaction, but this was the only time she had driven him and the only time she had known him to deal heroin.

Harrison allegedly continued his denial of the events, even after being informed of Lamb's claims.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.