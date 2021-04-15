Two charged in Marion County overdose death
Apr. 15—Two Grundy County, Tennessee, residents are each being held on a $250,000 bond on second-degree murder charges that stem from a June 2020 overdose death, according to authorities in Marion County.
Marion County Sheriff Ronnie "Bo" Burnett said the indictment issued this month follows an investigation by the 12th Judicial District Drug Task Force that started last June.
Charles D. Hollon, 56, and Angie L. Reeves, 45, are charged with second-degree murder in the June 4, 2020, death of Kelsey Lynn Green, court records show.
Hollon and Reeves were allegedly responsible for Green's death by making fentanyl or carfentanil available "when those substances alone or in combination with any substance scheduled as a controlled substance by the Tennessee Drug Control Act of 1989 ... is the proximate cause of the death of the user," the indictment states.
"Essentially Hollon was a truck driver and the investigation shows that he was bringing in fake pills out of Arizona. He would pick them up in Arizona and when he would get back to Monteagle he would sell those pills," Marion County detective and interim task force director Chad Johnson said Thursday.
On June 4, 2020, "he got back in town and distributed the pills at a gas station in Monteagle and she [Green] ingested them and she died later that night," Johnson said. The location of the distribution location in Monteagle is in Marion County. Monteagle is split across three county lines, including Franklin and Grundy counties.
Johnson said Reeves is Hollon's girlfriend and was with him during the alleged distribution of the pills, which links her to the death. He said Reeves and Green were also friends.
Reeves does not yet have an attorney on record but is scheduled for arraignment on Friday, according to Marion County Circuit Court officials. Hollon, meanwhile, is represented by Dunlap, Tennessee-based Sam Hudson, court officials said. Hudson couldn't immediately be reached for comment.
According to her obituary information at Layne Funeral Home, Green was a 26-year-old Coalmont, Tennessee, resident and mother. She was a native of McMinnville, Tennessee.
