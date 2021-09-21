Two charged in McMinn County shooting that left one dead, one injured

Ben Benton, Chattanooga Times Free Press, Tenn.
·2 min read

Sep. 21—A shooting Saturday in McMinn County, Tennessee, led to arrests of an Ooltewah man and an Etowah woman in an incident that left one dead and another injured.

Esau C. Kelly, 24, of Ooltewah, is charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, while Melissa K. Pueirtt, 45, of Etowah, is charged as an accessory after the fact, according to records at the McMinn County Sheriff's Office in Athens, Tennessee.

The pair are charged in the fatal shooting of Mary Denise Dalton, 54, and the nonfatal shooting of Jonathan C. Burger, 31. Both victims lived at a residence on County Road 202, officials said in an earlier statement. Burger was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

There were no new details on what led to the incident when the arrests were announced Monday. Sheriff's deputies and investigators from the 10th Judicial District Attorney General's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation assisted in the probe over the weekend.

Sheriff Joe Guy said three people went to the home on County Road 202 where Dalton and Burger lived around 8 p.m. Saturday. One member of the visiting party produced a firearm and fired the shots that killed Dalton and injured Burger, Guy said.

As detectives probed the incident, two of the trio, including Pueirtt, were found in nearby Etowah, and Kelly was located in Ooltewah, near Chattanooga, and charged as the alleged shooter, Guy said Tuesday.

Kelly is held on a $350,000 bond and Pueirtt is being held on a $10,000 bond. Both were arraigned on their charges Tuesday in General Sessions Court, McMinn County court officials said. The suspects had no lawyers on record Tuesday, officials said.

Contact Ben Benton at bbenton@timesfreepress.com or 423-757-6569. Follow him on Twitter @BenBenton.

    Four people whose bodies were found in an abandoned SUV in western Wisconsin were killed in St. Paul, Minnesota, where three of the victims lived, police said Monday. Investigators with the Saint Paul Police Department’s homicide unit said in a statement that they would be assuming the lead role in the investigation into the deaths of Matthew Pettus, 26, and half-sister Jasmine Sturm, 30, and Sturm’s boyfriend, 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III, all of St. Paul; and 30-year-old Nitosha Flug-Presley, of Stillwater, Minnesota, a close friend of Sturm. The victims' bodies were found by a farmer in a cornfield on Sept. 12 just outside of the Town of Sheridan in Dunn County, roughly 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of St. Paul.