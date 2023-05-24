Two charged in Middletown with selling vaping products to people under 21

MIDDLETOWN−Working off tips from the public, a detective arrested two men Tuesday at two different shops in the Port Monmouth section of the township on charges they were selling vaping products to people under 21.

After police saw the transactions taking place at the Wilson Avenue Deli, Detective Ricardo Cruz arrested Nelson Yumul, 68, of the township, Deputy Police Chief Paul Bailey said in a statement. He also arrested Haq Khan, 25, of Jersey City after police observed him making sales to underage customers at Monmouth Smoke and Cigar Shop on Route 36 South, Bailey said.

Yumul and Khan were charged with the illegal sale of a flavored vaping product to a person under 21 years of age. Following their arrests, they were booked at police headquarters and released on summonses.

The infraction is a petty disorderly persons offense punishable by a fine of up to $500 and a jail sentence of up to 30 days.

In January 2020, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation banning the sale of flavored vaping products to anyone.

