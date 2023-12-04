Two charged in multi-million dollar luxury car theft scheme: Riverside DA

MURRIETA, Calif. — Two people were arrested in San Diego in a multi-million dollar luxury car theft scheme across Riverside County, District Attorney Mike Hestrin announced Friday.

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin reports Kendall Clark and Gabriel Watters are facing felony charges in this case.

An investigation by the Riverside Auto-Theft Interdiction Detail (RAID) began in September, and found the owners of several luxury vehicles reported their vehicles missing after they say they rented them to Clark and weren’t returned. However, when reporting those vehicles as stolen, they found their names were taken off the titles.

DA Hestrin reports Gabriel Dean Watters, 47, of San Diego, pleaded not guilty on Nov. 30 to 12 felony charges of embezzlement, car theft, and buying or receiving stolen vehicles, among other charges.

Kendall Jamison Clark, 25, of Murrieta, is also facing charges in the case.

According to the DA’s office, a second amended complaint was filed Thursday by Deputy District Attorney Timothy Brown of the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office Felony Prosecution Unit.

The complaint now details 30 felony charges for Clark, after authorities reportedly found more stolen cars — a 2021 Porsche Boxter, 2021 Lamborghini Aventador, 2022 Tesla Model Y, and a 2022 Lamborghini Urus.

Clark was arrested in San Diego on Oct. 18. During the investigation following Clark’s arrest, authorities found Watters was buying the stolen vehicles from Clark far below their value.

The DA’s office reports Watters is accused of meeting Clark in Riverside County, where he would pay him for groups of vehicles, then take them to various locations, including Mexico, where he would sell them.

Watters was arrested at the San Diego International Airport on Nov. 27 as he was attempting to fly to San Francisco. Watters is being held on a $1 million bail at the Southwest Detention Center. He is scheduled to appear for a felony settlement conference and bail review hearing on Dec. 8.

Clark, who previously pleaded not guilty to all charges, was released from custody on $250,000 bail, and is scheduled to appear at the Southwest Justice Center for a felony settlement conference on Dec. 14.

The RAID task force investigates things like vehicle theft rings, chop shops, title washing operations and VIN switching schemes.

