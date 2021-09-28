Two charged with murder in 2020 killing of Lexington teenager

Two suspects have been charged with murder in the 2020 killing of teenager Mykel Waide, court documents show.

Tayte Patton, 22, and Antonio Turner, 19, were both booked into the Fayette County jail as of Monday evening and charged with murder, according to the jail’s website. Both are being held with a $750,000 bond.

According to court records, Waide was shot and killed after an altercation at the Residence Inn on Newtown Court in August 2020. During the investigation, a witness spoke to police and said they observed Patton and Turner shooting into the crowd of people out of the back of a vehicle.

It’s unclear who fired the lethal shot, but court records say that both Patton and Turner fired shots.

The witness account matched evidence compiled by the police, such as surveillance tapes and electronic evidence in reference to Patton and Turner, according to court records.

Waide was 18 years old at the time of his death. He was previously a member of the Tates Creek High School men’s basketball team and was supposed to start school at the University of Louisville later that week