Two charged with murder in 2022 Union County shooting

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) – Two 19-year-old men were arrested and charged with murder and weapons charges in the 2022 murder of a Township man, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said.

Ahmad Conte, of Elizabeth, and Ducarmel Georges, of Brooklyn, New York, were charged withfirst-degree murder and weapons offenses in connection with the shooting death of EmmanuelleFlorestal, of Union.

Around 6:39 on Oct. 16, 2022, Township Police responded to the area of Hendricks Drive on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police located the victim, who had a gunshot wound to the chest. Florestal was subsequently taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

The following investigation identified Conde and Georges as the perpetrators.

Georges was arrested early morning on March 20 in Brooklyn and Conde remained a fugitive until his arrest on March 28, authorities said.

“We appreciate the hard work and collaboration with our local and federal law enforcement agencies who assisted our office in locating and apprehending the suspect,” Daniel said.

We hope that this arrest can bring some small measure of comfort to all those grieving Mr. Florestal.”

The joint investigation was a collaboration between the Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force, the Union Township Police Department agencies, the United States Marshals Service, and New York City Police Department.

Anyone with information should contact Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Sergeant Lamar Hartsfield at 908-451-1873, or Detective Melvin Rodgers at 732-259-2003.

