Two charged with murder after 21-year-old woman fatally shot at Durham mini-mart

Two people have been charged after the fatal shooting of a woman at a Durham mini-mart on Friday.

Jaquez Reddick, 23, and Tracy Crawford, 18, both of Durham, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Karizma Mebane, of Mebane, the Durham Police Department reported Saturday.

Mebane was found shot around 8:55 p.m. at the Royals Mini Mart gas station on Cheek Road at Hardee Street, ABC11, The News & Observer’s news-gathering partner, reported.

She died at a local hospital, police said.

The shooting did not appear to be random, suggesting the alleged shooters knew the victim, but police did not provide any additional details.

As of Oct. 1, 195 people had been shot in Durham, 31 of them fatally, according to data from the Durham Police Department.

The number of fatal shootings this year nearly equals the total number last year, and exceeds the number in 2020.

Anyone with information about Friday’s incident is asked to call Investigator J. Turner at 919-560-4440, ext. 29532 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.