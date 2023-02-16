Two charged with murder of 21-year-old Asbury Park man

FREEHOLD−Two Asbury Park men have been charged with murder and other offenses in the killing of a 21-year-old city man in early February.

Eddy Vilus, 30 and Quamere M. Smith, 31, also drew charges of conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit arson, one count each of hindering apprehension of oneself and another, and theft.

Smith is accused of destroying evidence that led to the hindering charges against both men.

Asbury Park police went to Ridge and Springwood avenues about 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 2 on a report of gunfire in the area. At the scene, they found God Allah, 21, with a gunshot wound.

Medics rushed him to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a half hour after the shooting, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago in a statement.

The Major Crimes Bureau of the prosecutor’s office and the Asbury Park Police Department discovered that Vilus and Smith were responsible for the murder of Allah, although Santiago did not share details.

Vilus was arrested Feb. 10. Smith was charged at Monmouth County Jail where he was being held in connection with drug charges. Both men remained at the jail Thursday.

Information on attorneys for the men was not immediately available, the prosecutor's office said.

Santiago is urging anyone with information about this case to call Detective Stephen Cavendish of the prosecutor's office at 800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Department Detective James Crawford at 732-774-1300.

Santiago said people who want to remain anonymous can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling the confidential telephone line at 800-671-4400, using the free P3 Tips mobile app or going to the website.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news and investigations. Reach him at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Asbury Park NJ: Two charged with murder in shooting