Two charged with murder in Carroll County man's death

Jun. 24—Murder charges have been filed against two people by the Carroll County Prosecutor's office following the death of Willie Lee Smith Jr., 55, of Lafayette.

On Monday, the prosecutor's office amended charges against Tyrone Leftridge, 22, of Lafayette, to murder and robbery following the findings of Smith's autopsy at the Marion County Coroner's Office.

Shianne Brooks-Brown, 24, of Delphi, was arrested late Monday afternoon and held on charges of murder and robbery for her alleged involvement in the incident.

Leftridge was originally arrested June 16 for robbery and battery of Smith, who was transported to IU Hospital in Lafayette after he was discovered unconscious around 5:15 a.m. that morning on East Clem Street in Flora. Smith was then flown to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, where he died early Friday morning.

The investigating officer is Sgt. James Bishop of the Flora Police Department. The Carroll County Sheriff's Department, Lafayette Police Department and Indiana State Police are also aiding in the investigation.