Two charged with murder in death of 14-year-old girl from Houma

Two men have been charged in connection with the death of a missing Houma girl whose body was found in Tangipahoa Parish over the summer.

Elijah Williams, 20, and Travon Washington, 20, both of Hammond, are charged with first-degree murder, authorities said.

They are accused of killing 14-year-old Taysia Lynn Folse, whose body was found by a passing driver June 30, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The teen’s body was found lying in a wet, grassy area east of Ponchatoula.

Folse’s father, Charles Sims Jr., told The Courier and Daily Comet Monday he is still trying to process everything that happened to his family over the last year.

“There’s still a lot going on,” he said. “It’s been rough for us. I was asking questions about how my daughter died but police would give me different stories. There were just all kinds of things I wasn’t told about.”

Folse was a runaway from the New Orleans area, authorities said. After several weeks of looking into the girl's death, investigators ruled the case a homicide on Aug. 12.

Following an eight-month investigation, authorities said they found enough evidence to charge Williams and Washington with her murder.

Forensic and physical evidence connected Washington as a primary suspect in the case, the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities have not released a motive.

“The dedication, commitment, and hard work put forth by our deputies, assisting agencies, and our community throughout this investigation is nothing but commendable.” Chief Deputy Jimmy Travis said. “After countless investigative hours, dozens of interviews and numerous Crime Stopper’s tips, it was made possible to bring this case to justice.”

Williams was taken into custody Friday and Washington is currently being in the Washington Parish jail on an unrelated second-degree murder charge, authorities said. He will be later extradited to Tangipahoa to face charges in Folse’s murder.

If convicted of murder, Washington and Williams face mandatory life sentences without parole, probation or early release.

