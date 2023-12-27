Two charged with murder for fatal shooting in SW OKC
Two charged with murder for fatal shooting in SW OKC
Two charged with murder for fatal shooting in SW OKC
The Nio ET9 just made its debut, and it's sporting big charging tech claims and lots of tech and luxury features.
Phone dead? Never again, thanks to these fast-charging gizmos with 'amazing battery life.' Stock up!
The suspect in the shooting reportedly remains at large, with his motive unknown.
Go to the fantasy basketball waiver wire tree and see if any of these presents could be hiding there, ready to help boost your lineups.
John Vieira and Justin Mitchell were each charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct after the incident at the game.
A full 68% of Americans say Kate Cox should have been allowed to have an abortion in her state.
Chance Comanche was arrested last week for the alleged killing of Marayna Rodgers earlier this month in Las Vegas.
The super welterweight champion most recently lost to Canelo Alvarez in September.
Israeli investment platform OurCrowd today announced that it now has $13 million in capital commitments for its $50 million Israel Resilience Fund, a fund the organization launched shortly after the Israel-Hamas war began to support startups that were impacted by the war or were developing solutions to Israel's immediate needs. OurCrowd plans to raise a total of $50 million for the fund, which doesn't charge management fees nor carried interest.
In today's edition of Yahoo Sports AM: The Jets make the wrong kind of history, the end of Steph Curry's historic streak, top plays of the weekend, and more.
Ward is reportedly still in custody on charges of robbing multiple Southern California businesses.
Black founders in the U.K. are also seeing the impact of venture’s winter year. Black founders in the United Kingdom raised only 0.95% of all venture investment allocated in the country so far this year (or just $165 million out of around $17.3 billion), according to a new report by Extend Ventures. There’s clearly been a consistent decline since 2020, the year George Floyd was murdered, spurring global support and pressure to support the Black community.
The Volkswagen Group just announced that some of its brands will migrate to Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) port.
Car insurance companies often use age as a determinant in setting auto insurance rates. Here’s how car insurance rates vary by age.
Can you deposit someone else’s check in your account? It’s possible in certain circumstances, but not all banks and credit unions will allow it.
What is the best savings account for you? The answer lies in what your savings goals are, and how you plan to use your savings.
The charging case gives you nearly a full day of listening pleasure. Save $30.
The Suns might need a few games to figure things out.
The company was charged with antitrust payment restrictions in 2022.
2024 Genesis G80 Electrified new base trim lowers price by $5,580. Advanced is the new entry-level; Prestige price also comes down $630.