Two charged in murder of former Lockport man

Aug. 28—BUFFALO — A teen and an unidentified adult have been indicted in the shooting death of a former Lockport man in March.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said the 16-year-old suspect has been arrested and arraigned on one count of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree robbery in the slaying of Trenten Jacob Sink. The adult defendant remains at large and is being sought.

The teen defendant will not be publicly identified as the case against him proceeds under the provisions of New York's Raise the Age Law. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was ordered held without bail by Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case.

Buffalo Police Homicide Squad detectives said the teenager and the adult conspired to rob Sink by luring him to to a home on C Street in the city. Police said around 8:13 p.m. on March 29, the two suspects robbed Sink of his backpack while he was inside the C. Street home.

Detectives said that during the course of the robbery, Sink, 20, was shot in the "leg, chest and side of his body." He was rushed to the Erie County Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Sink was born in Newfane. He graduated from Barker High School, where he played football and then continued in the sport as a 6-foot-2, 200-pound tight end with the semi-pro Lockport Wildcats football club.

Sink's uncle, Ronny Rowles, said that in 2020, his nephew started a youth touch football team, the New York Lightning, and ran the six-team league. Sink's family has indicated that the league will continue in his honor.

"Trenten was a humble young man who wanted to see everyone succeed," Rowles said. "He was a positive influence on a lot of young men. He started going to Erie Community College and worked multiple jobs to fund the league himself. He ran everything himself."