Two charged with murder in mass shooting at Maili cockfight

Apr. 20—A 23 year-old man was charged with murder, attempted murder and firearm offenses this afternoon in connection with the mass shooting at a Maili cockfight at midnight on Friday that killed two and wounded three others. Petitions were filed against a 16-year-old juvenile male for all the same charges.

At about 3:05 p.m., the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney charged Jacob Borge, 23, aka "Hotboy Jakes" with murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree, three counts of attempted murder in the second degree, five counts of use of a firearm in commission of a separate felony, and place to keep. Petitions for the same charges were filed against 16-year-old Shaedan-Styles McEnroe-Keaulii.

Bail for Borge was set at $2,000,000 aggregate.

Borge and McEnroe-Keaulii turned themselves in at about 9:34 p.m. Tuesday to District 8 Crime Reduction Unit officers.

Killed were Gary Rabellizsa Jr., 34, and Cathy Rabellizsa, 59. Three other men ages 38, 40 and 57 were wounded.

The circumstances that led to the killing remain under investigation. Police are looking into whether rival factions warring over who tipped off the U.S. Department of Justice about an ongoing federal drug case spurred the shooting.