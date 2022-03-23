Two charged with murder in North Plainfield’s Grove Street shooting

NORTH PLAINFIELD – Two men have been arrested in the shooting death of a borough man on March 1.

Kenneth Hill, 21, of Plainfield, and Daniel Carrera Cardona, 22, of Piscataway, were charged with the murder of 26-year-old Steve Camino, Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Thomas Chirichella said.

Both Hill and Cardona were arrested without incident and are in the Somerset County Jail.

Hill was arrested Monday and charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Cardona also was arrested Monday and charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Crime: Sayreville Municipal Court employee charged with stealing $20K

Safety: Plainsboro ordinance strengthens protection for victims of domestic violence

Camino was found by police about 9:36 p.m. March 1 on Grove Street near Prospect Place with a gunshot wound.

Responding North Plainfield officers immediately started lifesaving measures and continued CPR until relieved by North Plainfield Fire Department and EMS personnel.

Camino was taken to an area trauma center where he was pronounced dead.

The duo was arrested after an investigation by the North Plainfield Police Department and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the North Plainfield Police Department at 908-769-2937 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: North Plainfield NJ: Two charged with murder in Grove Street shooting