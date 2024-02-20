Two charged with murder over Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting

Two men were charged on Tuesday afternoon with murder in connection with a mass shooting in Kansas City on 14 February that killed one person and wounded 22 others at a rally for the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs, according to prosecutors.

As celebrations were winding up for the Chiefs and thousands of fans, after they returned triumphantly having won the Super Bowl in Las Vegas the previous weekend, gunfire erupted among the crowd.

Two armed people were arrested on the day. Last Friday, two individuals described as juveniles were charged with crimes but no specific indictments were released publicly.

The two suspects, identified as Dominic Miller of Kansas City and Lyndell Mays of nearby Raytown, each face charges of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, according to a statement from the Jackson county prosecutor’s office.

“According to court records, the defendants attended a Super Bowl parade and rally on February 14, 2024, and were armed with firearms,” the statement said. It added: “A verbal altercation occurred and gunfire broke out with no regard for thousands of other individuals in the area.”

The woman who died in the shooting was a popular radio disc jockey, her station and friends said.

More details soon …