Two charged with murder related to body of Thibodaux man found in Bayou Lafourche

A Baton Rouge man and a Thibodaux woman were charged with murder in the death of a Thibodaux man.

Eddie Clark III, 26, of Baton Rouge, and Tierra Pendleton, 25, of Thibodaux, both were charged with second-degree murder related to the death of Troymichael Johnlouis, 34, whose body was found Sept. 18 in Bayou Lafourche in Assumption Parish.

Johnlouis was reported missing Sept. 17, after last being seen entering a car the evening of Sept. 16 with Pendleton, according to a news release from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office.

Clark was waiting in the vehicle armed with a knife and gun, the release said. After Johnlouis entered the vehicle, Clark allegedly attacked him. Johnlouis’ body eventually was dumped into Bayou Lafourche in Assumption Parish.

His body was located the next day with several wounds, including gunshot wounds. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be homicide.

Detectives located vehicles involved in the incident in East Baton Rouge Parish and Jefferson Parish, The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said. They found evidence inside the vehicle related to the case.

More: Mother seeks answers in last of five Nicholls State University 2021 car wreck deaths

More: Former Louisiana high school quarterback moved to write letter of encouragement to current QB

Clark was arrested Sept. 21, when investigators executed a search warrant on Pendleton's Terrebonne Parish residence. He was booked into the Terrebonne Parish jail for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also faces the second-degree murder charge in Lafourche Parish and improper disposal of human remains and obstruction of justice in Assumption Parish.

Pendleton was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 26. She was booked into the Lafourche Parish jail on the warrant for second degree murder. Bail is set at $500,000.

The investigation included numerous sheriff’s offices including Lafourche, Assumption, Terrebonne, Jefferson and East Baton Rouge.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Two charged with murder related to body found in Bayou Lafourche