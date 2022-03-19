Two charged with murder in Schoharie County

Mar. 19—State Police said Friday they have arrested two people in connection with the Jan. 29 murder of a Schoharie County man

Troopers from the Cobleskill station reported the arrest of Devon Hunter, 18, of Colonie, on a charge of second-degree murder, a class A felony. Hunter was arraigned in Richmondville Town Court and remanded to Schoharie County Jail after a preliminary hearing.

A 17-year-old subject, whose name was withheld, was also charged with second-degree murder, along with felony charges of first-degree robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned in Richmondville Town Court and remanded to Schoharie County Jail. He was later released after a bail application to county court on $200,000 bail bond with conditions.

The pair was charged in connection with the death of Connor E. Delaney, 21, of Richmondville, who was found dead inside a home at 359 Hite Road in Richmondville on Jan. 29. Police announced on Feb. 1 that an autopsy determined that Delaney died as a result of gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide.

A press conference is scheduled to be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 21, at the Schoharie County District Attorney's Office in Howes Cave.