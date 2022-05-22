Two charged with murder in shooting death of teenager, Richland County deputies say

Two more men were charged with murder following the February shooting death of a teenager in Columbia, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday.

Dyron Dahason Tisdale, 25, and Raheem Jabree Taylor, 21, were taken into custody on May 17 and May 20, respectively, jail records show.

Both were charged in the killing of 19-year-old Saveon Robinson on Feb. 19, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

In addition to the murder, Tisdale was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, first-degree burglary and seven drug charges, according to jail records.

On May 5, Sheriff Leon Lott announced three other men had been arrested in connection to this shooting, according to the release. Jayun Harrison, 19, Winston Lobban, 20, and Jamaris Quattlebaum, 19, were each charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the sheriff’s department said.

On Feb. 19, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex at 1601 Longcreek Drive, according to the release. That’s near Exit 65 on Interstate 20, which is the junction with Broad River Road.

Deputies found Robinson, who had been shot multiple times, outside of an apartment building, the sheriff’s department said. Robinson died at the scene, according to the release.

There was no word on a motive for the gunfire.

Like Lobban and Quattlebaum, no bond has been set for Taylor and Tisdale, and all four are being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, jail records show. Harrison is not listed among the inmates currently being held at the jail, but Richland County court records show no bond was set on any of the charges he is facing.

Other shootings in the area

There was another fatal shooting at the same apartment complex in March.

Adaam Abdussalam, a 26-year-old Salley resident, was shot multiple times before being found by deputies, and he was taken to a local hospital where he died, the sheriff’s department said.

Information about why Abdussalam was at the apartment complex was not available.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, but it said persons of interest have been identified as it continues to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

Among the other recent incidents that happened in the area are the fatal shooting of a man outside of a nightclub on River Drive, a separate shooting less than a quarter mile away at a convenience store on Longcreek Drive, and another fatal shooting about a half mile away on Longcreek Drive.

There was also a drug-related incident in which two teenagers were charged with murder after a man was killed at the nearby Waters at Longcreek Apartments, at 1401 Longcreek Drive.

This year, the sheriff’s department has investigated more than 47 shooting cases in which at least 12 people died. That does not include cases that Columbia Police Department is investigating.

“Until people come together as a village,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said earlier this month, “we’re going to continue to lose our young people.”