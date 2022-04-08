Two charged with murder in shooting, robbery of Laurel man: police

Shannon Marvel McNaught, Delaware News Journal
·1 min read

A 49-year-old Laurel man was found shot to death in a driveway around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Delaware State Police said they responded to the 18000 block of Laurel Road for a report of a shooting and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

He was robbed and shot during an altercation with 21-year-old Ramon Duker of Millsboro and 18-year-old Josiah Garrison of Denton, Maryland, at the residence, police said. The suspects then ordered an acquaintance of the victim, at gunpoint, to drive them away from the scene, according to police.

Around 2:20 p.m. that afternoon, Garrison sought treatment for an injury at Beebe Medical Center, accompanied by Duker, police said.

SUSSEX: How Georgetown will change with explosion of apartments, townhouses, houses

Both were taken into custody at the hospital and charged with first-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy, second-degree kidnapping and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. They were committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,146,000 cash bond each.

Police will identify the victim after his family is notified.

Anyone who witnessed or has information regarding this incident should contact Detective B. McDerby at 302-741-2821. Information may also be provided by sending a Delaware State Police a Facebook message.

Information may be provided anonymously by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

MORE: What to know about Sussex County's new affordable housing program opening Friday

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Two charged with murder in shooting, robbery of Laurel man: police

