Two charged with murdering man in Tacoma

Two men were charged on Friday with first-degree murder in the shooting of a man in Tacoma in 2021.

On Dec. 20, 2021, at 12:24 a.m., Tacoma officers were called to the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex on South 93rd Street near South Ash Street.

Officers arrived to find a man dead inside a car in the parking lot.

The victim was identified by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office as 46-year-old Jason Arkell.

As detectives investigated, they identified two suspects in Arkell’s death.

Keon Simms, 24, was already in custody at the Pierce County Jail for an unrelated incident.

Kenneth Lamar Jr., 27, was arrested by officers in Phoenix, Arizona, on an unrelated warrant.

Simms and Lamar were charged in Pierce County Superior Court with first-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

