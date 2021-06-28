Two charged, one is on the lam after downtown Mankato assaults

Jun. 28—MANKATO — Two men were injured in assaults outside establishments on South Front Street in downtown Mankato early Sunday morning.

One suspect was arrested and charged. Police are looking for the other suspect after he absconded from the Mankato hospital.

Both victims had broken noses and other injuries. The victim and alleged assailant did not know each other in at least one of the incidents.

Officers first found a man bleeding outside of South Street Saloon at 1:15 a.m. The man could not remember how he had been injured, according to a court complaint.

The man was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System emergency room, where he was treated for a broken nose, a broken eye socket and a chipped tooth.

Officers checked surveillance video, found footage of the assault and tracked the suspect to another area bar.

Jesus Quintero Jr., 22, of Winnebago, was arrested, and on Monday he was charged with felony assault in Blue Earth County District Court.

It's unclear what prompted the assault, said Dan Schisel, associate director of the Mankato Department of Public Safety.

Police are looking for Tyson Scott Huber, 24, of Madison Lake, who allegedly assaulted a man outside Polito's just after 2 a.m.

Two officers saw Huber "sucker punch" a man and then punch him several more times after he fell to the ground, according to a court complaint. Huber then reportedly struggled with one of the officers and ran away but quickly was caught.

A person who was with the victim said they did not know Huber and Huber punched him for no reason.

The victim later went to a hospital and was treated for a broken nose, chipped tooth and bruises and scrapes.

Huber was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System with some minor injuries and treatment for a pre-existing medical issue. He escaped out a back door of the emergency room.

Officers "have been continuously searching for Huber" but had not located him as of Monday afternoon, a court complaint says.

Huber was charged by warrant Monday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony assault, felony escape from custody, misdemeanor fleeing police on foot and misdemeanor obstructing the legal process.